Wangaratta police have charged an alleged conman for fraud related offending over a two-year period.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said on 13 March this year, Wangaratta Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested and charged a 52-year-old Wangaratta man following an investigation into a tradesman operating in the local area.

Various charges ranged from numerous counts of obtaining property by deception, theft, making false documents, theft of motor vehicle and arson.

The alleged deception related offending took place between 2023 and 2025, performing under garden maintenance and general construction work, including roofing, windows, painting and structural work.

The man was bailed to appear at the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court for mention on 6 July.

“Wangaratta police urge the community to be vigilant and conduct appropriate due diligence when hiring local tradesmen in the area,” the police spokesperson said.