Three men were brought into custody on Tuesday following an alleged Wangaratta home invasion Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hill of Wangaratta Police said the three men were armed with weapons imitating firearms when they stormed into an Irving Street home about 3am, 20 March.

The offenders allegedly stole a motorbike and no one was harmed.

On Tuesday, Det Sgt Hill said detectives arrest an 18-year-old man and two men in their early 20s from the Wangaratta area for questioning in relation to the incident.