Workforce Inspectorate Victoria (WIV) will be conducting inspections across hospitality venues—including restaurants, cafés and fast-food outlets—these summer school holidays to ensure businesses are complying with Victoria’s child employment laws.

Employers who breach child employment laws risk penalties of more than $200,000.

The warning was issued by WIV in the final week of the Victorian school holidays.

Businesses hiring children under 15 must hold a child employment licence and follow strict conditions covering:

• the type of work children can perform;

• supervision requirements;

• maximum working hours;

• rest breaks.

The rules differ between school terms and school holidays.

During school holidays, children can work up to 6 hours per day and 30 hours per week.

WIV currently has two active prosecutions relating to alleged breaches of child employment laws before the courts.

WIV ran a compliance campaign during the September school holidays, inspecting 82 business and uncovering alleged breaches of child employment laws.

Two investigations remain active.

The findings highlight the importance of ongoing inspections to protect children from unsafe or unlawful work practices.

Lily Dekic, deputy commissioner, Workforce Inspectorate Victoria said summer holidays are a busy time for hospitality businesses, but that doesn’t mean the rules can be overlooked.

"Our inspectors will be out across Victoria to make sure children are working safely and legally,” she said.

“Our audits earlier this year showed that breaches do occur.

"That’s why we are stepping up inspections this summer, to make sure children are not put at risk and businesses are held accountable.

“Parents, schools and communities expect that when children take on holiday jobs, they will be safe.

"Compliance with child employment laws is how businesses meet that expectation.”

Victorian public schools term 1 are due to commence on Tuesday, 27 January.