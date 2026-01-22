Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, says Premier Jacinta Allan’s claims about increasing CFA funding have been exposed as untrue, following confirmation from Victoria’s independent Parliamentary Budget Office that CFA grant funding has been cut year on year.

Mr McCurdy said the PBO report directly contradicts repeated assurances from the Victorian government that the CFA has not suffered funding reductions.

“It reveals a $12.1 million cut in government grant funding between 2020–21 and 2023–24,” he said.

“This is not political spin, this is the state’s independent budget watchdog confirming what CFA volunteers and regional communities have been saying for years.

“While Labor talks up its commitment to emergency services, the hard numbers show CFA funding has gone backwards, operational and capital investment has fallen by more than $52 million, and cash receipts have dropped sharply.”

Mr McCurdy said the findings raise serious questions about the Premier’s credibility at a time when Victorians expect honesty, accountability and leadership, particularly in the wake of devastating bushfires.

“It is unacceptable that, as this government wastes billions on failed projects and budget blowouts, CFA brigades are left with fewer resources, fewer volunteers and growing pressure on the ground,” he said.

“The loss of almost 10,000 operational CFA volunteers is not a coincidence, it’s the consequence of years of neglect and broken promises.”

Mr McCurdy said attempts by the Victoria government to dismiss concerns as “misinformation” only deepen community anger and erode trust.

“CFA volunteers want proper funding, modern equipment and a government that tells the truth,” he said.