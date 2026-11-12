Protection of life key issue for Family First candidate

Carol Norton-Smith is running as Family First’s candidate in Ovens Valley. While our attempts to contact her and her party have been unsuccessful to date, we are sharing what has been posted on the party's website. "Carol is from Sydney originally but fell in love with rural Victoria and moved here several years ago. "She is an online teacher who works with migrant medical professionals and is active in her local Catholic community. "Carol is standing because she is increasingly concerned that neither Labor nor Liberal represents traditional Judeo-Christian values, especially when it comes to protection of life. "The offer of free abortions by both Labor and Liberal parties is just the latest example of this. "However, it is not just the unborn that need our protection. "It is also the vulnerable elderly. "We have seen what happened in Canada when they legalised euthanasia – we cannot allow that to happen here. "Carol is also concerned about the spending of our tax dollars. "Every state in Australia has a bloated bureaucracy, but in the last decade, Victoria has become infamous for its wastage of public money. "We need a strong voice in Parliament that will defend it – it’s our money, and we need a better say in how it is used, and for what purpose." The website also indicates Carol supports the party's key platforms to: oppose abortion-on-demand and euthanasia; combat harmful gender ideologies and protect children from radical indoctrination in schools; and ensure Australians can freely practice their faith without fear of discrimination or persecution. Family First, under the candidacy of Anna Wise, won 3.5 per cent of the primary vote in Ovens Valley at the 2022 state election.