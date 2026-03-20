There has been a greater push to buy cattle locally amid the current fuel crisis that has driven transport costs up 20-30 per cent.

A local livestock agent said while fuel supplies remain available, the cattle industry should be able to absorb the hefty cost hikes with cattle prices remaining high, offsetting the spike.

Wangaratta's store cattle sale last week was a good indication, with steers selling between $5.02-$5.65/kg and heifers returning up to $4.55/kg.

Corcoran and Parker livestock agent Reiley Murtagh said fuel price increases are not currently having a profound effect.

"Everyone is mindful and they aren't going further afield to find cattle and there might be more of a push to buy them locally," he said.

"With the current meat price - killing them at abattoirs or sending them to feedlots - everyone is getting very good money and the cost can be accumulated.

"For the interim, it's definitely affecting the truck drivers and their rates have to go up 20-30 per cent until it comes back and this will be passed onto everything in the farming sector."

At this time of year farmers are beginning to sow crops and this adds extra pressure to fuel resources as heavy machinery is required at a higher rate to get the job done.

Some farmers have been filling up 1000-litre containers with diesel and Mr Murtagh said everyone has to be fair and buy what they need.

"It's hitting that time when everyone has been spraying and sowing," Mr Murtagh said.

"The fuel crisis is something that is out of our control and if producers run out of fuel, everyone will be impacted."

The federal government on Thursday established a Fuel Supply Taskforce, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointing Anthea Harris as the coordinator.

He said part of the plan was to support state and territory governments to get fuels to their regions where they are in demand, and act as a single convening point for fuel supply and forward planning,

"I want to reassure Australians – Australia is well prepared," Mr Albanese said.

"Our fuel supply is currently secure – but I want us to be over-prepared.

"Anthea Harris is the right person to lead the work across governments ensuring fuel supply remains resilient, and challenges coming from the Middle East are dealt with here in the Australian way – looking after each other and facing problems together."

The National Farmers Federation (NFF) had earlier raised concerns about supply issues putting food security and animal welfare at risk.

"If farmers can’t access diesel, they can’t harvest crops, plant crops, or move food and fibre to market," NFF president Hamish McIntyre said.

"We also have industries like dairy that need fuel to move product every single day.”