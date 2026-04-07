Despite an early bout of rain, the Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club Annual Easter Monday Market has once again proven to be a popular community event, drawing a crowd of more than 1000 people.

Once the rain cleared, Glenrowan’s main and side streets quickly filled with parked cars, with visitors continuing to arrive throughout the day.

Karen Kelly, who oversees social media and event promotions for the Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club, said the market was a clear success.

“We estimate over 1000 people attended,” she said.

“Once the rain passed, parking was full and people were still looking for places to park.

"It was great to see so many people come out to support us, even while it was raining.”

The Lions Club barbecue was a standout success, selling out of food before the end of the day.

“We’ve had great feedback from people who attended the market, and many of our stallholders said they had a good day,” Karen said.

“Our Lions Club BBQ completely sold out, which is always a good sign.

"Due to the rain we would say we were slightly down on stallholders and visitors, but great to see the people that came while it was raining with their umbrellas supporting the event and the stallholders."

The annual Easter Monday Market is a fundraiser for the Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club, supporting the club’s ongoing community initiatives across the region.

Karen said the club was grateful for the continued support and was already looking ahead to next year.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported the Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club Annual Easter Monday Market,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”