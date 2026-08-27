Red Hot Mamas to strut their stuff

'Red Hot Mamas (Go Up In Smoke)' is a heartwarming and hilarious new home-grown musical comedy inspired by the life, music and larger-than-life personality of legendary entertainer Sophie Tucker. It's the brainchild of two well-known and highly respected entertainers, the inimitable Linda Simpson and musician Chris Mangan, who have been working on the project since before the covid lockdown era and now it is only three weeks away from opening night. Linda Simpson is a professional singer, songwriter and performer who has worked across jazz, blues, soul, rock and pop since 1996 and currently performs with Eclectic Set, a duo with Chris Mangan, and High Society Jazz Orchestra. In Red Hot Mamas, Linda takes on the larger-than-life role of legendary vaudeville entertainer Sophie Tucker. Chris wrote the script and composed the original music. The production, produced and directed by Colette Quin and involving a host of talented North East theatre regulars, tells the story of the shy and unlucky Penny (played by Laura Gundrill) who finds herself struggling with life's challenges until she receives some unexpected help from an unlikely mentor. Appearing only to Penny, the irrepressible Sophie Tucker (Linda Simpson) arrives to share her hard-won wisdom, encouraging her to find confidence, embrace opportunities, and take control of her future. Through a delightful blend of comedy, music and heartfelt moments, Penny embarks on a journey of self-discovery. As her confidence grows, so to do the opportunities that come her way, but when success begins to go to her head, Penny learns that true happiness lies not only in self-belief, but also in kindness, humility and respect for others. Featuring original music, memorable characters and plenty of laughs, Red Hot Mamas celebrates resilience, friendship and the timeless wisdom of one of the world's greatest vaudeville stars. "It actually started as a much smaller idea," Linda said. "I had become fascinated by Sophie Tucker and pitched Chris the idea of creating a cabaret-style show about her, with me playing Sophie and Chris playing her pianist, Ted Shapiro. "Sophie and Ted had a fascinating professional relationship, so Chris began researching them and, in what he describes as a "stream-of-consciousness" process, 'Red Hot Mamas (Go Up In Smoke)' emerged. "When I first read the script, I was blown away. "I immediately knew who would be perfect to play Penny [Laura Gundrill] and The Narrator [Shane Douthie], and we've been incredibly lucky that both those actors have agreed to join us for the premiere." The cast also includes Reg Carmody, Monique Hillenaar, Aleeta Carmody, Lexi Aivaliotis, and Spencer Hayward. Linda edited Chris' original script and then set about trying to find a company to perform it. "Wangaratta Players eventually agreed to produce it, but then covid hit again and everything was put on hold," Linda said. "We were incredibly fortunate that Colette Quin read the script, loved it, and believed in it so much that she was prepared to put her own money into getting the project off the ground." Chris and Linda continued to work through several revisions, tightening and sculpting the dialogue and developing the characters as it evolved considerably from that original cabaret concept into the full musical comedy presented now. "The songs are Chris Mangan originals, with one special exception, 'Miss Your Mama' incorporates Sophie's signature song, 'After You've Gone', along with an original introduction written by Chris," Linda said. "He has also incorporated some jokes from Sophie's actual routines. "Many of those routines were kept alive through Bette Midler's wonderful Sophie Tucker tributes, so there's a lovely connection between the real Sophie and our interpretation of her. "The show also includes three contemporary-style songs sung by the modern-day characters Penny and Jett [Spencer Hayward], which deliberately contrast with the vintage musical flavour of Sophie's world." Linda said despite its vintage flavour, the story is surprisingly contemporary; at its heart, it's about confidence, self-worth, relationships, workplace frustrations and finding the courage to stand up for yourself. "And it's funny!" she said. "We've got larger-than-life characters, plenty of comedy, original music, choreography and some wonderfully outrageous moments. "There's also something special about seeing an original home-grown musical created and performed by regional artists. "This isn't a reproduction of an established show - we've created something new, right here in North East Victoria. "What started as an idea for two performers has grown into a much bigger production involving a wonderful cast, musicians and creative team. "I'm particularly thrilled to finally play Sophie Tucker. "She was an extraordinary performer—funny, fearless, talented and completely unapologetic—and I think audiences will fall in love with her. "Most of all, I'm incredibly proud that Chris's work is finally getting the opportunity it deserves. "There have been plenty of obstacles along the way, but I've never given up on it!" 'Red Hot Mamas (Go Up In Smoke)' will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre 4D Evans Street Wangaratta on September 18, 19 and 25 with opening night (18th) already sold out and the matinee on the 19th virtually full. It is for mature audiences and includes adult themes and course language, with tickets at Trybooking https://www.trybooking.com/DLXPV.