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Red Hot Mamas to strut their stuff

<p>SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES: Red Hot Mamas in training from left Monique Hillenaar, Laura Gundrill and Aleeta Carmody with writer/composer/performer Chris Mangan behind. PHOTO: Lexi Aivaliotis</p>\\n
<p>SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES: Red Hot Mamas in training from left Monique Hillenaar, Laura Gundrill and Aleeta Carmody with writer/composer/performer Chris Mangan behind. PHOTO: Lexi Aivaliotis</p>\\n

SISTERS ARE DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES: Red Hot Mamas in training from left Monique Hillenaar, Laura Gundrill and Aleeta Carmody with writer/composer/performer Chris Mangan behind. PHOTO: Lexi Aivaliotis

A musical comedy for adults, Red Hot Mamas (Go Up In Smoke), devised and performed by locals
Shane Douthie
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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