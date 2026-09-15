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Regional voices welcomed in new multicultural reforms

<p>REGIONAL REPRESENTATION: NEMA manager of community engagement and programs Faryal Nawaz Khan said it is important regional experiences are recognised when government policies and programs are developed.</p>\\n
<p>REGIONAL REPRESENTATION: NEMA manager of community engagement and programs Faryal Nawaz Khan said it is important regional experiences are recognised when government policies and programs are developed.</p>\\n

REGIONAL REPRESENTATION: NEMA manager of community engagement and programs Faryal Nawaz Khan said it is important regional experiences are recognised when government policies and programs are developed.

NEMA welcomes stronger voice for regional multicultural communities
Jordan Duursma
September 15, 2026 • 06:00

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