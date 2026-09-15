Regional voices welcomed in new multicultural reforms

The state government has passed new multicultural legislation through Parliament, aiming to ensure every Victorian feels safe, belongs, and can express their heritage and faith. North East Multicultural Association (NEMA) manager of community engagement and programs Faryal Nawaz Khan welcomed the passing of the Multicultural and Multifaith Victoria Bill, and the establishment of an independent body to give multicultural and multifaith communities a stronger voice in government. “As a representative of NEMA, I recently attended a meeting to review and discuss the new legislation,” she said. “It was a valuable opportunity to better understand the changes and, importantly, to consider how the new framework can strengthen the voice of multicultural communities, particularly those living in regional Victoria. “From our experience working with multicultural communities across North East Victoria, we know how important it is for people to feel heard, included and connected. “Regional communities can face different challenges from metropolitan areas, including access to services, employment, information and opportunities to participate in community life. “It is important that these experiences are recognised when government policies and programs are developed.” Victoria is home to people of more than 300 ancestries, speaking more than 290 languages and following more than 200 faiths. The reform aims to ensure diverse communities have an independent voice in government and can influence policies and programs. A key outcome of the legislation is the creation of Multicultural and Multifaith Victoria, a new independent entity designed to give diverse communities a stronger voice in government. The body will support and advise government departments and agencies, including health and emergency services. It will also have reporting powers to drive multicultural outcomes across government and help ensure multicultural and multifaith considerations are included in policy. Ms Nawaz Khan said one addition she regarded as particularly positive was the proposed Multicultural Advisory Group. “Having direct representatives from regional Victoria involved and providing opportunities for them to meet with the two deputies is a welcome step,” she said. “It creates a more direct pathway for regional communities to share their experiences, raise issues and contribute to discussions at a state level. “For us, multiculturalism is about much more than celebrating different cultures, food and festivals. “It is about creating communities where everyone feels welcome, respected and able to participate, regardless of their cultural, linguistic or faith background.” Ms Nawaz Khan said the new body also had an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between government and communities. “Having an independent body that can listen to communities, provide advice to government and advocate for better outcomes is a positive step,” she said. “However, the success of the legislation will depend on how effectively communities are engaged and how much influence their voices have in the decisions being made. “It is important that consultation is genuine and ongoing. “Communities should not only be asked for their views after decisions have been made; they should have an opportunity to be part of the conversation from the beginning.” Multicultural and Multifaith Victoria will be led by a coordinator general and two deputies, appointed through an independent process. These appointees will represent and advocate for all communities in an impartial and transparent way. Multicultural and Multifaith Victoria will begin operations on 1 October. Ms Nawaz Khan said regional representation will be particularly important. “Regional multicultural organisations are closely connected with local communities and often understand the challenges and opportunities on the ground,” she said. “Giving regional representatives a direct avenue to communicate with the new leadership can help ensure that regional perspectives are not lost in the broader statewide conversation.” Ms Nawaz Khan said the legislation was a positive opportunity to strengthen community participation and build a more meaningful partnership between government and multicultural communities. “I hope the new structure will ensure that the voices of people from regional Victoria are heard clearly and continue to influence the policies and programs that affect their lives,” she said. “Ultimately, multicultural communities should not simply be seen as people who receive services. “They are active contributors to our communities, and they should have a genuine voice in shaping Victoria’s future.”