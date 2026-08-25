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Regions must get fair share of energy transition benefits: MP

<p>FAIR SHARE: Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines wants the government to ensure communities get a fair share of the economic benefits of the renewable energy transition. </p>\\n
<p>FAIR SHARE: Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines wants the government to ensure communities get a fair share of the economic benefits of the renewable energy transition. </p>\\n

FAIR SHARE: Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines wants the government to ensure communities get a fair share of the economic benefits of the renewable energy transition.

Government asked to introduce national framework
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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