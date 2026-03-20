Cattle prices at Wangaratta boomed last week, well up on the previous month, with steers topping $6.62/kg.

Off the back of recent heavy rainfalls confidence in the sector has been revitalised.

Corcoran and Parker livestock agent Reiley Murtagh said it's looking like it will be a normal season in terms of an autumn break and follow up rain in North East Victoria.

"There are other regions as well that will do well off the back of the rain and it's only going to make the job stronger," Mr Murtagh said.

Steers averaged $5.34/kg and 330-400kg beasts sold for $5.20/kg, 280-330kg sold at $5.40/kg and the light 200-280kg cattle raked in $5.57/kg.

Heifers averaged $4.48/kg and 330-400kg varieties sold for $4.52/kg, 280-330kg sold at $4.55/kg and 200-280kg animals were $4.53/kg.

Some 13 bulls sold for an average of $4.55/kg with maximum averaging $5.65/kg, while cows and calves averaged $5.66/kg.

At Wodonga earlier in the week, heavy steers and bullocks improved 9c/kg, ranging from $4.44 to $4.85/kg.

Heavy beef cows sold between $3.96 and $4.30/kg, and feeder steers averaged 4.93/kg.