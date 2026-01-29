As Victorians settle into new routines for the year, safety experts are warning that complacency, not ignorance, is driving lithium-ion battery fires, as familiar charging practices cause people to underestimate risk.

Energy Safe Victoria has launched its Before You Know it campaign for 2026 to prompt households to use the new year to reset their everyday charging behaviours, as research shows a clear gap between awareness and personal risk.

Research conducted in 2025 revealed while two-thirds of e-bike and e-scooter owners understand that misusing batteries and chargers can cause serious incidents, fewer than half believe it’s likely to happen to them.

“When something feels familiar, it’s easy to assume the worst won’t happen,” Energy Safe chief executive officer Leanne Hughson said.

“Even though most people know that lithium-ion battery fires can happen, that moment of assuming that it won’t happen to you, can have a powerful impact on safety at home.”

As devices received as Christmas gifts become part of daily routines and the excitement wears off, owners might start developing risky battery charging habits.

One in five e-ride owners use a generic or mismatched charger, increasing the likelihood of battery failure from overheating, and more than a third charge their device indoors, where a fire can spread quickly before it can be controlled.

Victorian fire agencies now attend almost one lithium-ion battery-related fire every day, with Energy Safe’s 2025 data showing around half these incidents occur in apartments and homes.

In most cases, the primary factor was charging and thermal runaway, and more than a third of incidents occurred between January and March, reinforcing the importance of resetting safe charging habits as routines settle in.

“These fires don’t usually happen because someone deliberately ignores safety advice,” Ms Hughson said.

“They happen when everyday shortcuts creep in, like charging overnight or using the wrong charger – and people assume nothing will go wrong.”

The regulatory compliance mark is a black triangle with a small black circle inside.

There is a check mark inside the circle.

The Before You Know it campaign highlights how quickly a lithium-ion battery fire can start and reinforces the simple actions that significantly reduce risk.

These include:

• Buy reputable brands from trusted retailers and look for the Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) to ensure products meet Australian safety standards.

• Avoid suspiciously cheap or unknown online sellers.

• Only use lithium-ion batteries and chargers supplied or approved by the manufacturer.

• Never charge devices unattended, overnight or near exits or in bedrooms.

• Stop using batteries that are damaged, swollen or overheating.

In event of fire, evacuate immediately and call triple zero (000).

“The new year is the perfect time to reset your charging habits," Ms Hughson said.

"When it comes to lithium-ion batteries, underestimating the danger can turn an everyday routine into a serious fire before you know it.”

Visit the Energy Safe website for more information on charging lithium-ion batteries safely.