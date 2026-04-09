Police in the Wangaratta area caught more than 100 motorists flouting road rules during a high-visibility Easter blitz last weekend.

Operation Nexus saw police targeting high-risk driving behaviour across the state’s roads, in an effort to reduce road trauma.

Police had warned motorists to expect an increased presence on the roads, recording a 19 per cent increase in patrol hours compared to the same Easter period last year.

According to Victoria Police data, 111 traffic offences were recorded within the Wangaratta Police Service Area during the major five-day operation.

More than 75 per cent of those infringements were speeding while three drug drivers, two drink drivers and two combined drink and drug drivers were detected.

There were also six unregistered vehicles, four unlicenced drivers, three seatbelt offences and one vehicle impoundment.

Nearby, Wodonga police were left mystified after intercepting a driver who allegedly blew more than seven times the legal limit on Easter Monday.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers observed a Ford Falcon allegedly performing an illegal U-turn on South Street, Wodonga about 9:20am.

The 30-year-old man, also an allegedly disqualified driver, returned an alleged evidentiary breath test reading of .366.

“His vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1170, meaning his four mates, also in the vehicle, had to hop their own way home,” the police spokesperson said.

Overall police detected more than 7500 traffic offences during the five-day Easter road safety operation in Victoria.

The uplift in enforcement also saw a 23 per cent increase in the number of infringements issued over Easter this year statewide.

Almost half of all offences detected during Operation Nexus were for speeding, with one in every 464 drivers tested for alcohol were caught over the limit.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said many offending drivers acknowledged they’ve done the wrong thing but have chosen to take a risk anyway.

“Ultimately, all traffic penalties are completely avoidable if motorists stick to the rules,” he said.

“With school holidays underway in Victoria, motorists will see police remaining highly visible and enforcing on the state’s roads over the coming weeks, and should expect to be tested anywhere, anytime.”