Students turn up the volume for Zac’s Place fundraiser

Wangaratta High School students are tuning up for a live music fundraiser to support the work of Zac’s Place. VCE Vocational Major students Jayden Laxton, Thomas Pearson, Brodie Hamilton and James Caling are organising the student-led event at Zac’s Place on Saturday 3 October, featuring local band Lowline. All ticket profits will go towards Zac’s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. Tickets are $20, with the night offering residents a chance to enjoy live music while contributing to a local cause. “This event is about bringing people together and using live music to make a real difference in our community,” student organiser Thomas Pearson said. “We wanted to create something that people would genuinely want to come along to while also raising money for Zac’s Place.” The fundraiser will run from 6pm to 10pm at Zac’s Place in Wangaratta, with Lowline performing live. A sausage sizzle and raffle will also be held on the night, giving community members more ways to get involved. Zac’s Place community worker Di Duursma said young people had played an important role in the organisation’s work across its eight years in Wangaratta. “We are so excited to have students run an event for Zac's Place involving ex WHS students in local band Lowline whose recorded music is also local at studio Springtown sounds,” she said. “Music is the nerve ends of the soul and we use it as a way to build community, share a vision of another world and a challenge to injustice. “So while the funds raised are of great help to the ongoing work of Zac's and continuing the transformational community development work of the shelter and supporting Zac's Place community worker increasing hours to support need, it also demonstrates that we listen to young people, we believe they should have a voice and a place to advocate for things to be different using what they are passionate about.” The event forms part of the students’ community project, giving them the opportunity to work with a local organisation and contribute to the wider Wangaratta community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://events.humanitix.com/zac-s-noise.