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Students turn up the volume for Zac’s Place fundraiser

<p>READY TO ROCK: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Brodie Hamilton, Thomas Pearson and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac\\u2019s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>READY TO ROCK: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Brodie Hamilton, Thomas Pearson and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac\\u2019s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

READY TO ROCK: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Brodie Hamilton, Thomas Pearson and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac’s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Student-led fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness to feature band, Lowline
September 15, 2026 • 06:00

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