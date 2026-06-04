The North East Catchment Management Authority (CMA) is inviting landholders with properties in the upper King Valley to take part in a new incentives program to tackle invasive woody weeds.

Expressions of interest opened on 25 May for the King Valley Woody Weeds Incentives Program, which supports landholders to control problem weeds such as black willow, grey sallow, blackberry and Chilean cestrum.

The program follows a successful summer effort to remove willows from the King River between McCormick’s Swimming Hole and Cheshunt.

North East CMA senior project officer Phillip Falcke said the work was already making a difference.

“We removed large numbers of invasive willows from the river itself, but many of these weeds are coming from further up in the landscape," he said.

"This new program is about getting on the front foot and tackling the source of the problem.

“These willows spread quickly by seed and choke our waterways.

"They push the river around during floods, damage banks and make it harder for people to enjoy the river.”

Mr Falcke said the impact goes well beyond individual properties.

“When you reduce these invasive weeds, you are helping the whole valley," he said.

"It improves water flow, reduces erosion and flooding risk, and supports healthy habitat for fish, platypus and other native wildlife.”

The program is open to private landholders across the upper King River area, with funding available to support weed control over a two-year period.

Importantly, Mr Falcke said the benefits extended to the entire community.

“A cleaner, healthier river is good for farming, tourism and local families who use the river for fishing, canoeing, camping and swimming,” he said.

“This is something where everyone wins.

"Landholders get support to manage a challenging issue, and the broader community benefits from a healthier river system.”

The program also supports long-term community goals outlined in the Upper King Valley Community Action Plan, including maintaining a clean, free-flowing river for future generations.

Expressions of interest will be open for five weeks, closing at 5pm on Thursday, 2 July.

Landholders are encouraged to get involved or contact the North East CMA to discuss potential projects.

The incentives program is supported by the Victorian government through the Our Catchments, Our Communities program.

For more information or to apply online, visit King Valley Woody Weed Incentives Program - Expressions of Interest, or contact Phillip Falcke on 0429 400 411.