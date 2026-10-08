Three drug drivers caught in a day: police

Wangaratta police have expressed their disappointment in catching three alleged drug drivers in one day this week. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday 6 October Wangaratta Highway Patrol and uniform members detected three separate incidents of drug driving in the rural city, including the vehicle impoundment of a van. “Impaired driving remains a serious problem on our roads, with some motorists continuing to take unnecessary risks and placing themselves and other road users in danger,” the spokesperson said. “Before getting behind the wheel, please make sensible and responsible decisions. “Driving under the influence of drugs can have devastating consequences for you, your passengers, and other road users.” During a recent road safety operation across the AFL Grand Final public holiday weekend, no drug drivers were detected throughout four days of heightened enforcement.