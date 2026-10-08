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Three drug drivers caught in a day: police

<p>IMPOUNDED: Wangaratta police expressed their disappointment after detecting three drug drivers on Tuesday across the rural city. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>IMPOUNDED: Wangaratta police expressed their disappointment after detecting three drug drivers on Tuesday across the rural city. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

IMPOUNDED: Wangaratta police expressed their disappointment after detecting three drug drivers on Tuesday across the rural city. PHOTO: Victoria Police

Local police issue reminder of danger of drug driving after recent flurry of detections
October 8, 2026 • 10:21
Updated, October 8, 2026 • 10:21

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