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Time to apply for leadership program

<p>LEARNING WITH AND FROM EACH OTHER: The current AVCLP cohort at a program day in Wangaratta, with Rural City of Wangaratta councillor Allison Winters.</p>\\n
<p>LEARNING WITH AND FROM EACH OTHER: The current AVCLP cohort at a program day in Wangaratta, with Rural City of Wangaratta councillor Allison Winters.</p>\\n

LEARNING WITH AND FROM EACH OTHER: The current AVCLP cohort at a program day in Wangaratta, with Rural City of Wangaratta councillor Allison Winters.

Applications open for 2027 Alpine Valleys Community Leadership Program.
Simone Kerwin
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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