New signs to discover Wangaratta's cultural trail

Improved signage and signposting hopes to draw more people to enjoy Wangaratta’s Bullawah Cultural Trail. Under a $100,000 state government funded project, new wayfinding signs have been installed through Wangaratta’s CBD to make it easier for locals and visitors to find the river precinct and discover the trail. Victorian Minister for Rural and Regional Development, Michaela Settle, said completion of the Wangaratta Wayfinding Project sought to enhance the trail, which stretches along the banks of the Torryong (Ovens) River for more than two kilometres, offering a place to discover the traditional stories, culture and food of Wangaratta’s Bangerang First Peoples. "In addition, works have installed public seating, as well as sculptural signposts that celebrates the original stories from Bangerang elders, who assisted with the cultural trail project in 2016," Minister Settle said. "The infrastructure is expected to support access to the Bullawah Cultural Trail and Marmungun Rock experience. “Our regions are home to incredible stories, culture and history, and we’re proud to support projects that attract visitors and create new experiences for regional communities." Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said the new signs support multiple facets of the local community. “Wangaratta has so much to offer visitors, and these projects help showcase the best of our region while encouraging people to stay, explore and support local businesses," Ms Symes said. Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the Bullawah Cultural Trail has been an asset to the Wangaratta community for learning and connecting with the stories of the Bangerang People. "These improvements will increase awareness of the trail and make it easier for residents and visitors to experience this unique place, supporting tourism while continuing our community's reconciliation journey through greater understanding and respect for First Peoples culture," Mayor Grant said.