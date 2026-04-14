A repeat family violence offender has accepted it could be some time before reconnecting with his children after admitting to assaulting his former partner while on bail.

The 28-year-old Wangaratta man appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court last week from custody to plead guilty to a number of family violence related charges.

The court heard on 22 February this year he attended his former partner’s home where he and the woman had an argument over custody of their three children, who were present at the time.

After initially grabbing the woman and leaving the room, he returned to grab her again and shove her into a bed, causing abrasions.

Police were later called and attended to the victim, who refused to make a victim impact statement.

Prior to the incident the defendant was on three counts of bail for multiple breaches of an intervention order between his ex-partner.

The man was arrested at a neighbour’s property days later, and blamed police for his situation with his former partner.

He was also found with two small ziplock bags of ecstasy and methylamphetamine.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client considered challenging the allegations since no victim impact statement was made, but elected to plead guilty.

“He’s now going to have a significant amount of work to do to get back in contact with his children,” he said.

Mr Clancy said his client was motivated to address his long-standing drug addiction.

The court heard charges relating to alleged threats to kill were dropped.

Magistrate Megan Casey sentenced the man to two months jail and said she was concerned for his lack of accountability for his actions.

“You’ve got to look at your own behaviour, she’s not making you do anything and you’re choosing how to respond,” she said

“The choice is to take a big deep breath and walk away, violence is never the answer.”

The defendant had served 43 days in prison prior to his sentence.