A mural by Bangerang and Wiradjuri artist Kiarna Atkinson was recently unveiled at 15 Mile Creek Outdoor School.

To further integrate First Nations perspectives into their learning, 15 Mile Creek Outdoor School collaborated with Kiarna to develop what would ultimately be a vibrant and interactive outdoor mural but beyond the surface, a symbol of culture, learning and respect.

Kiarna had previously facilitated activities and cultural walks at the school through her family's local organisation, Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Education (ACHE).

“I had a chat with the principal to get some ideas flowing on how we could use art, along with other languages and Bangerang knowledge, to further instill cultural education into their curriculum,” she said.

Kiarna hoped the piece would spark conversations among students and staff alike, something tactile that could be engaged with.

Combining cultural knowledge with key landmarks around the school, she said the final piece maps out and hones into the outdoor appeal of the school.

“We really wanted to showcase what the school has to offer and what you would find throughout the school,” Kiarna said.

“That’s why I focused on giving the kids lots to find and look at.

“They could spot the different animals they might find within their school grounds as well as spot the key landmarks around their school grounds.

“Every person looking at it can take something personal from the mural and really connect with the piece.”

That personal aspect for Kiarna was to "give people, especially young Indigenous Australians, that sense of ownership over the mural and that feeling of pride", and served as a homage to her own ancestors.

Georgia Saunders, teacher and Murrung lead at 15 Mile Creek Outdoor School, led the collaborative project in search for new ways to bring First Nations perspectives into the classroom.

“The unveiling was more than just the presentation of a finished piece; it was a celebration of shared knowledge and cultural appreciation,” Ms Saunders said.

Staff described the artwork as a “living classroom” and a space where conversations can begin, curiosity can grow and respect can deepen.

"I am so grateful to have the opportunity to help create something so meaningful for our young people that will remain part of the school for years to come,” she said.

“This mural stands as a vibrant reminder that when communities come together to listen, learn and create, something truly meaningful and beautiful can emerge.

“I’m so honoured to be part of Kiarna’s first mural project and look forward to seeing more of her artwork around the community.”

You can stay in the loop with Kiarna's art projects through her Instagram @yimigo.art.