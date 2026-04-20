Wangaratta's public hospital has been part of a pilot program using digital technology to deliver better access to safe, high quality specialist care.

The technology involves virtual wards that are focused on heart failure and post-cardiac surgery patients.

Regional support services provide virtual ward rounds and secondary consultations in partnership with regional and rural hospitals

And virtual foetal medicine is delivered by Royal Women’s Hospital to give women in the regions access to timely specialist assessment.

Patients receive daily care including check-ins, 24-hour support and at-home visits when or if needed.

Virtual wards and support services have been treating patients in Wangaratta, Seymour, Albury, Wodonga and Colac – with an expansion to Shepparton and Echuca in coming weeks.

Acting Premier Ben Carroll and Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced the Victorian Virtual Hospital pilot will expand.

Led by Austin Health and the Royal Melbourne Hospital, the expansion means more Victorians can receive care and recover at home.

This then frees up beds in hospital for patients who need them most.

Since December, more than 260 patients have been treated safely – saving the equivalent of more than 1000 hospital bed days to date.

Initially aiming to treat more than 250 patients, it will now support up to 400 patients by 30 June.