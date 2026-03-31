Wangaratta residents are being encouraged to put their knitting needles and crochet hooks to good use, creating handmade comfort packs for local children through the much loved Wangaratta Library Community Knitting and Crochet Project.

This year’s project focuses on cot sized blankets and soft toys for children aged 0–10 years, with all handmade items distributed locally through St Vincent de Paul and Tots2Teens, to families who need them most.

“You don’t need to be an expert knitter or crocheter to take part,” Loueen Twyford, Wangaratta Library coordinator said.

"Whether people are picking up needles for the first time or have been crafting for years, everyone’s contribution helps create something meaningful for our community."

Each comfort package will include a handcrafted blanket, a cuddly toy and an age appropriate book, with books generously donated by Edgars Books and News, ensuring children receive both warmth and a special gift to call their own.

The project is open to everyone, from experienced crafters to complete beginners.

All items must be made without buttons or beads to meet child safety guidelines.

Free yarn is available from Wangaratta Library and completed knitted or crocheted items can be dropped off during library opening hours between 1 March and 31 May 2026.