The Lions Club of Wangaratta marked the 70th anniversary of its charter during an evening at the Wangaratta Turf Club on 12 March.

Officiated by Master of Ceremonies Michael Everard and club president John Houghton, the event brought together current and past members to celebrate this significant milestone.

While the occasion marked 70 years since the club's charter, it also recognised the 70th anniversary of the Lions Ladies, whose ongoing support continues to be a valued extension of the club.

The celebration was attended by members of neighbouring Lions clubs, as well as local dignitaries including Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant and Cr Dave Fuller, and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy.

Reflections and stories shared by past club presidents Geoff Webster and Tom Little highlighted the remarkable legacy of service and community spirit built by the Wangaratta Lions over seven decades.

A photographic display of the club's early years, curated by club historian Graham Whitehead, prompted fond memories and lively conversation throughout the evening.

A commemorative cake, beautifully prepared by Marjorie Little, was cut by Geoff Webster and Isabel Dunstan, acknowledging the contributions of those who have helped shape the club over the years.

The evening was a fitting celebration of friendship, service and history, honouring the past while looking ahead to the continued contribution of Lions to the Wangaratta community.

Anyone interested in joining the Wangaratta Lions Club is encouraged to contact the club via email at wangaratta.vic@lions.org.au