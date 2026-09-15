Wangaratta part of BPC statewide crackdown on unregistered practitioners

The Building and Plumbing Commission (BPC) has targeted unregistered and unlicensed practitioners in Wangaratta as part of a statewide blitz on nearly 350 residential and commercial building sites. The week-long operation identified 24 unaccredited practitioners out of nearly 700 individuals who were asked to show their credentials. BPC officers identified five individuals at two Wangaratta sites who were intending to carry out unregistered plumbing work, including refrigerated air-conditioning work. BPC inspectors were joined for part of the blitz by inspectors from the Fair Work Ombudsman, the national workplace regulator, to make checks into minimum wages and record-keeping and payslip laws. All 24 unregistered practitioners were reported to be carrying out plumbing work at sites predominantly located in Melbourne’s outer suburbs and regional areas. These cases are now being scrutinised by the BPC to ensure that we take effective enforcement action. The BPC regularly prosecutes those who put consumers at risk by undertaking building or plumbing work without the required accreditation or insurance. In its first year, the BPC more than tripled its number of prosecutions – which are primarily focused on unaccredited practitioners – with 68 matters finalised through the courts compared to 21 the previous year under the former Victorian Building Authority. A licensed plumber must not permit a person, other than an apprentice under supervision, to carry out plumbing work on their behalf when that person is unregistered. A penalty of more than $10,000 applies. The BPC’s most recent inspection blitz also included compliance checks on building work under construction. Drainage work carried out by plumbers was also assessed. As a result, BPC inspectors also issued four directions to fix non-compliant building work at Wyndham Vale, Warragul, Drouin and Longwarry. Three of the directions have already been complied with, while the Wyndham Vale matter has been referred to the BPC’s discipline unit for further action. Eight infringement notices totalling nearly $5000 were also handed out for drainage work which either failed to meet minimum standards or wasn’t ready for inspection. Consumers should always use a registered builder for jobs over $10,000, and should always use a licensed plumber. You can check if a builder or plumber is appropriately registered or licensed at bpc.vic.gov.au/check. If you know of an unregistered builder or plumber, you can report them to us via our online tip-off form at bpc.vic.gov.au/report. Employers and employees can take advantage of the Fair Work Ombudsman’s free information, tools and resources at www.fairwork.gov.au – including the Building and construction sector page – or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 for free advice. BPC commissioner and CEO Anna Cronin said getting rid of unregistered and unlicensed operators in plumbing and building is a priority focus of the BPC. "The risk to industry and consumers of these rogue operators is significant and we will continue to use our powers to stop them,” she said. “Most builders and plumbers do the right thing and we want to support them to continue to deliver safe and compliant homes.” Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said the building and construction sector is a priority for the FWO, including ensuring apprentices and trainees, and visa holders, are receiving their minimum entitlements. “You can expect to see us on building and construction sites across the nation for more proactive inspections, checking compliance and talking to employers, contractors and workers about their rights and obligations,” she said.