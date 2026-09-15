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Wangaratta part of BPC statewide crackdown on unregistered practitioners

<p>STATEWIDE CRACKDOWN: BPC officers identified five individuals at two Wangaratta sites who were intending to carry out unregistered plumbing work, including refrigerated air-conditioning work. </p>\\n
<p>STATEWIDE CRACKDOWN: BPC officers identified five individuals at two Wangaratta sites who were intending to carry out unregistered plumbing work, including refrigerated air-conditioning work. </p>\\n

STATEWIDE CRACKDOWN: BPC officers identified five individuals at two Wangaratta sites who were intending to carry out unregistered plumbing work, including refrigerated air-conditioning work.

Building and Plumbing Commission officers identify unregistered work at Wangaratta sites
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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