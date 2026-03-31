The Wangaratta Toy Library is proving to be more than just a place to borrow toys, offering local families a welcoming community hub where children and parents can connect, socialise and support one another.

Run entirely by volunteers, the Toy Library opens every second Monday from 9.30am to 11.30am and every second Saturday from 10am to 11.30am, alternating between the two days to suit different family schedules.

Committee member Bernadette Blance-Palmer said the library was open to anyone interested, with memberships available and sign-ups able to be completed during a session.

“We’re volunteer-run, and people are welcome to just come along to one of our sessions and we can show them around and sign them up,” she said.

“There’s also information on our website, but coming in person is the best way to see what we offer.”

President Isabel Young said the weekday sessions offered an important space for parents and children to build connections.

“The Monday morning sessions are really nice for new parents to come and connect, learn about what toys to use and rotate them,” she said.

“One of the big benefits is that kids are usually only interested in a single toy for about 31 days before moving on, so borrowing keeps things fresh without families needing to constantly buy new toys.”

As well as easing pressure on household budgets, the Toy Library also promotes sustainability by reducing the need to purchase new toys.

“Financially, it’s cheaper, but there’s also the environmental side, reducing the impact of buying things straight up,” Bernadette said.

“It’s community-based, sustainable and great for novelty.”

The library caters for a wide age range, with toys available from around six months of age, and children generally “age out” once they reach primary school due to increasing commitments.

Isabel said the Toy Library also played an important role in children’s early social development, particularly for those not attending childcare.

“Coming to things like this gives children the chance to muck around with other kids, build friendships and learn those early social and developmental skills,” she said.

“There’s also a real benefit for parents.

"It’s nice to have a chance to talk to other parents and feel connected, especially if you’re at home with young children.”

Bernadette said the sense of community was one of her favourite aspects of the library.

“There are lots of people I know now, even just a little bit,” she said.

“You see them around town and you can say hello, it really makes Wangaratta feel like a community.”

In addition to toys, the Toy Library also offers party kits for loan, including tables, chairs, catering packs and jugs, helping families host events affordably and sustainably.

Grandparents are also encouraged to get involved, with a special membership available to borrow toys for visiting grandchildren.

The Wangaratta Toy Library welcomes anyone interested to drop in during a session to learn more or sign up.

More information can also be found on the library’s website or by emailing info@wangarattatoylibrary.com.au.