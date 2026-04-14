When the gates of Barr Reserve Community Centre open at 9am on Saturday, 18 April, the sights, sounds, and aromas of a celebration that has been observed for centuries across the island of Sri Lanka, will be brought to life right here in Wangaratta.

The North East Sri Lankans Association (NESLA) is hosting its Sinhala and Tamil New Year Festival for the third year running, and this time they are extending an open invitation to every member of the broader Wangaratta community to come along and join in.

Known as Avurudu in Sinhalese and Puthandu in Tamil, the traditional Sri Lankan New Year marks the beginning of the solar new year according to the ancient Panchanga and Buddhist calendars.

It is a moment cherished by both Sinhalese and Tamil communities a time when family, food, and festivity take centre stage.

On 18 April, Wangaratta gets to be part of that tradition.

The festival runs from 9am to 3pm and promises something for all ages, whether you come for the food, the performances, or simply the good company.

The day will feature a range of traditional Sri Lankan games and activities, including:

• Kotta Pora - a traditional pillow-fighting contest on a suspended beam

• Aliyata Aha Thabeema - a fun challenge where contestants attempt to draw an elephant’s eye from memory

• Kana Mutti Bindeema - a pot-smashing competition played blindfolded

• A full program of children’s games and activities throughout the day

Alongside the games, young dancers from the NESLA community will perform, bringing the rhythms and grace of traditional Sri Lankan dance to a Wangaratta audience.

For those who come hungry, the festival will offer a spread of authentic Sri Lankan delicacies a rare opportunity to sample a cuisine that rarely makes it to local menus. Organisers encourage everyone to try something new.

The event is proudly supported by the Victorian Multicultural Commission and is made possible by the dedication of NESLA’s volunteer team.

Whether you are Sri Lankan-born, simply curious, or just looking for a great day out with the family the doors are open and everyone is warmly welcome.

The event is made possible by the funding support of Multicultural Affairs, Department of Premier, Victorian Multicultural Commission and the volunteer contributions by NESLA volunteers.