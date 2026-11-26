By Annika Beyersdorf, third placegetter in the Year 5/6 Story category of the 2026 Wangaratta Young Writers Award. The competition is run annually by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta and Rotary Club of Wangaratta, and supported by Wangaratta Library. ***** The forest was quieter than Beth expected. Trailing not quite behind her were her two best friends, George and Lilith, arguing over which way was quicker back to camp. Mary was sauntering further ahead, lost in her own little world. They had gone on the hike to take their mind off Mary and Beth's fathers, fighting for England. Their fathers had been away fighting overseas for four months and the girls missed them terribly. Their fathers had left on the 18th of May 1942, and it was now September. Lilith, George and Mary were her friends from her school, Dale College, and from the moment her father left, they had been around her twice as much. Beth had always loved hiking, and Mary loved nature. "Are you quite certain it's this direction, George?" Mary called, lingering ahead. "I am very certain, Mary!" George hollered back. "You said the same 20 minutes ago!" Lilith teased. The four friends continued through the narrow gorge, their voices fading as they walked further away. It was beautiful. Almost too beautiful. Beth suddenly stopped in the middle of the trail. "What is it?" Lilith asked. "I thought I may have heard something," Beth replied. George groaned. "It must have been a bird." Later on, the four friends found a spring, where they set up their picnic of sandwiches, marmalade, jam tarts and scones. Whilst eating, Mary claimed she must go to the lavatory, finding a bush not far ahead. After Lilith, George and Beth finished eating, they started to get into a fix. Mary had been gone for more than 25 minutes! As the leader of the group, Beth ordered Lilith to stay back and watch over their belongings, and told George to accompany her. George and Beth strode up to the bush where Mary had been. Peering over, there was nothing but velvet red blood splotches. George and Mary screamed, stumbling back to Lilith who had gone white. Lilith claimed that she had seen a figure not far away in the woods. The three friends decided that Mary could not have just disappeared, so they went looking for her. Checking every nook and cranny, the forest felt somehow different. After hours of searching endlessly they stumbled upon Mary's blue plaid ribbon she was wearing that very day. Lilith, George and Beth seemed confused since they had hiked down a completely different trail, and had not set foot on this path before. “Shall we head back to our camp and come looking tomorrow?" Beth asked the other two. "I say we keep looking, and if we do not find Mary in the next two hours, we shall head back to our camp." George decided for the group, so they kept looking. Beth and Lilith stopped for a break of leftover tarts and water. "I will just be around the corner, I promise to be quick." George called to the girls already walking away. "Lilith?" Beth whispered. "Yes, what is it?" She replied. "What..what did the figure look like?" Before Lilith could answer, they heard a sickening scream. "GEORGE!" Beth screamed, grabbing Lilith's hand and sprinting around the corner, to see the same red blood splotches, dark velvet red. George was gone. At that point, the girls realised this was not the 'fun' hike they thought it would be, it was now a matter of survival. Trying to flee the forest, they seemed to be stuck in a loop. Seeing the same massive oak tree every time they thought they were getting somewhere, it was like being stuck in a maze. The girls finally gave up hope and sat down on that same log. Beth must have fallen asleep, because when she woke up the sky was dimming and Lilith was shaking her. "Beth. I saw it again. It was closer this time," Lilith murmured. Pulling Lilith up, the two girls went around the corner, where George went missing. Walking for over an hour, they saw where they had their picnic before, strangely the food was still there, untouched even though they had packed up hours before. "Beth, it's behind you!" Lilith muttered urgently. Beth spun around, but there was nothing there. Turning back to Lilith, Beth told her: "Lilith, there's nothing there! You must be imagining things!" "Beth, trust me," Lilith said, grabbing onto her wrist, "it's there." Beth continued to walk, shaking off Lilith's grip. "Beth, wait," Lilith called. Beth stopped, slowly turning around. Lilith was gone. "Lilith?" "LILITH?" Her eyes darting around, she called out: "LILITH, THIS IS NOT FUNNY." Cautiously she turned around and saw three figures standing in the distance, backs facing her. But from their clothing she knew who they were. Mary. Lilith. George. "Mary! Lilith! George!" Beth called out, grinning, sprinting towards the figures in the distance. "Where were you guys? I was getting into a fix about you three!" Beth exclaimed. "I say, we'll finish off those tarts and scones," Beth decided. Walking towards the three people, she was smiling ear to ear when their heads snapped towards her in unison, their faces blank except hollow holes where their eyes should have been. Beth screamed and dashed away, but they were always on her tail. Finally, after Beth thought she had lost them, she sat down for a quick rest. She felt a pair of ice-cold hands on her shoulders. Mary's. Her eyes were still black and hollow. Beth stood up in shock, beginning to sprint away, strangely they didn't follow her. Beth felt her eyes burning and her vision go black in flashes. Beth tried to scream, but it was as if her mouth was glued shut. Three years later, three friends went on the same hike as the missing children did that day in 1942. "Yes, this is the correct way Susan," Richard called out. "You said the same 20 minutes ago!" Anne teased. "Everybody look, there seems to be other hikers! Shall we go say hello?" Susan suggested. Since everybody agreed, Susan, Anne and Richard went over to greet them, but strangely the hikers had their backs turned. "Hello, I'm Susan and these are my friends, Richard and Anne,” Susan exclaimed. At the exact same time, the other hiker’s heads snapped towards them. Four people with blank faces and black, hollow eyes.