Victorians are throwing away thousands of dollars in potential refunds every day, with many eligible drink containers still ending up in household rubbish bins instead of being returned through Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme (CDS Vic).

New research shows one in five Victorians are missing out on refunds because eligible containers such as flavoured milk bottles and juice boxes are often overlooked and discarded.

Since CDS Vic launched in November 2023, almost three billion drink containers have been returned, putting nearly $300 million back into Victorians’ pockets.

But with millions of eligible containers still being thrown away, there is a significant opportunity for Victorians to claim even more.

Flavoured milk cartons and bottles are among the biggest offenders.

Despite being eligible for a 10-cent refund through CDS Vic, almost half (49pc) of Victorians put these in their household recycling bin.

Another 10pc say they throw them in the landfill bin.

Juice boxes and poppers are also frequently misplaced.

Around 40pc of Victorians put them in household recycling and 14pc in landfill, despite these items also being eligible for a refund through CDS Vic.

At the same time, almost one in five Victorians (18pc) attempted to return containers through the scheme that are ineligible.

Confusion about eligibility remains one of the biggest barriers to recycling through the scheme, said Matt Davis, CEO of scheme coordinator VicReturn.

“Many everyday drink containers, including flavoured milk bottles and juice boxes, can be returned for a 10-cent refund, but they’re still often ending up in household bins instead,” Mr Davis said.

He encouraged Victorians to check container labels for the 10-cent mark and remember that most aluminium cans, plastic bottles and small beverage cartons are eligible for refunds through CDS Vic.

“Every container returned through Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme helps reduce litter and keep valuable materials in the recycling loop and remade into new drink containers,” Mr Davis added.

What’s eligible through CDS Vic:

• aluminium, glass, plastic and carton drink containers 150mL to 3 litres;

• fruit and vegetable juice bottles, cans and cartons 150 ml to 1 litre;

• flavoured milk and coffee bottles and cartons 150ml to 750ml;

• water, soft drink, sports drink, energy drink, beer and cider bottles and cans 150ml to 1 Litre.

Tip: Keep the lids on as these can be recycled too!

What’s not:

• plain milk bottles and cartons;

• flavoured milk, fruit or vegetable juice containers over 1 litre;

• wine and spirit bottles;

• cordial bottles;

• drink containers under 150ml;

• crushed containers.

To learn more about what can be returned through the scheme, visit cdsvic.org.au/eligible-containers.