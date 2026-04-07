A large crowd cheered on Will Nolan's first haircut in 13 years on Good Friday, as he had his trademark dreadlocks clipped off in a fundraiser for the Royal Children's Hospital.

Supporters filled the Wangaratta Rovers clubrooms on Friday night to watch the shave, following the Hawks' victory over Wangaratta Magpies at the neighbouring Norm Minns Oval.

Will's fundraiser netted just over $20,000 for the RCH Good Friday Appeal - a target he hadn't imagined amassing when he came up with the idea.

"It's definitely more than I expected," he said.

"I think most people give on Good Friday, and this gave them the opportunity to funnel it into something.

"I had a few people come up on the day of the game and say they had kids or grandkids who had been treated at the hospital, so there are lots of local connections.

"It was a great turnout in the rooms, and everything went smoothly.

"Thanks to everyone who got on board with the shave."

The reserved Hawk, who is looking forward to stepping back from the spotlight after his early season burst of publicity, said he was happy with his new look.

"It's probably better than I expected, and I've got no regrets," he said.

"I haven't had a run yet to see how it feels, but it's definitely different in the shower, and when you're slipping a shirt over your head."

Will's first game without the dreads will be the Hawks' away clash with North Albury on Saturday.