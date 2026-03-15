The Rural City of Wangaratta’s youth development team is proud to announce the return of its popular hospitality training course, delivered in partnership with The Centre.

The course costs just $20 and is being made possible through Engage funding, which supports programs that remove barriers and create meaningful pathways for young people in our community.

The course is open to young people aged 18 to 25 who are looking for work or wanting to upskill.

Participants will gain hands-on experience and industry relevant training that can be used to seek local employment or further opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Over the years, the program has supported more than 270 young people to gain practical hospitality skills, helping them build confidence, improve their employability, and take their first steps into the workforce.

Rural City of Wangaratta youth development officer Rachel Harrop said the course has been designed to be low cost, ensuring there is less of a financial barrier for young people who want to participate.

“This training is about opening doors,” she said.

“We want young people to see hospitality as a genuine pathway to employment, while also helping to fill the many hospitality roles we have across our community.”

Engage funding plays a key role in making programs like this possible, supporting partnerships that connect young people with training, skills and employment pathways.

Young people interested in taking part are encouraged to get in touch with the Rural City of Wangaratta Youth team for more information and enrolment details youth@wangarata.vic.gov.au

Find out more and apply here: https://events.humanitix.com/usd20-short-course-or-rsa-or-april-14