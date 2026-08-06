Bed: 3 | Bath: 2 | Car 4

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $990,000

Location: 201 Upper Taminick Road, Taminick

Land: 2.48ha approx.

Steeped in character, charm and country appeal, ‘The Grove’ presents a rare opportunity to secure a beautifully established lifestyle property where history, modern comfort and productivity come together across approximately 2.48 hectares (6.13 acres).

Dating back to circa 1922, the concrete residence retains an abundance of timeless character while having been thoughtfully enhanced for contemporary living.

The three-bedroom home features built-in robes to all bedrooms, split-system heating and cooling to two bedrooms, two beautifully renovated bathrooms and a comfortable lounge providing a welcoming space to relax.

At the heart of the home is a stunning renovated designer kitchen, combining pressed metal splashbacks, timber benchtops and a 900mm gas/electric cooker with a feature Schweigen silent exhaust system.

A generous walk-in pantry and preparation area add exceptional functionality and storage.

Outside, ‘The Grove’ truly comes into its own.

The established orchard includes approximately 65 orange trees, complemented by grapefruit, lemon, mandarin, avocado and pomegranate trees, creating an enviable productive garden and an idyllic rural lifestyle.

Water security is impressive, with approximately 63,500 litres of connected rainwater storage, plus a productive 210-metre bore with solar pump and 30,000 litres of additional storage.

Extensive irrigation infrastructure, including approximately 92 sprayers, pumps, storage tanks and gravity-fed taps, supports the orchard with ease.

A substantial 8m x 6m shed with adjoining carport, a second double carport, 6.5kW solar system, wine cellar and additional access via a council unused road further enhance the property’s appeal.

A truly special offering where heritage charm meets productive country living, ‘The Grove’ is an exceptional lifestyle opportunity in a picturesque Taminick setting.