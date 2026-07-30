3 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $520,000

Location: 33 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta

Land: 636m2 approx.

Charming three-bedroom home in an ideal location perfect for the first home buyer or savvy investors all ready to go for the new owner.

The home consists of three spacious bedrooms all having built in wardrobes, open plan kitchen, dining area and meals area with separate second living area and meals area.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted gas heating throughout plus ducted evaporative cooling to keep you comfortable all year round.

The kitchen is well equipped with a electric cooktop and oven plus dishwasher and there are two separate toilets plus a spa in the bathroom.

Externally the rear yard is secure and has an ideal undercover outdoor area plus a single garage/workshop ideal for car storage or for storing all your garden tools.

The home is in a great location and inspections will not disappoint, call Paul Reid at Harcourts Wangaratta now to arrange your private inspection.