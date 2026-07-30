3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $589,000

Location: 15 Walter Street, Wangaratta

Land: 562m2 approx.

Positioned in the ever-popular West End, this well-presented three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home offers a fantastic combination of comfort, convenience and privacy.

Ideally located close to walking tracks, primary and secondary schools, the athletics precinct, Westside Tavern and a range of local amenities, it's an excellent opportunity for families, first-home buyers or investors.

The home features a spacious master bedroom complete with a walk-in robe and beautifully renovated ensuite, while the main bathroom has also been stylishly updated.

The functional kitchen adjoins the dining area and flows through to a generous-sized lounge room, creating a practical layout for everyday living and entertaining.

Year-round comfort is assured with evaporative cooling and gas heating, while peace and privacy are enhanced by no rear neighbour and a tranquil creek outlook, providing a picturesque backdrop to enjoy every day.

If you are wanting to find out more information or to arrange your private inspection, please contact Hugh Amery on 0487 777 311 to book yours today.