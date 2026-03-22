Somolian refugee Abdi Rhoble made it back to back titles, blitzing the field in the 15th annual Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old Collingwood Running Club member set a cracking pace to lead the 50-strong field by more than 200 metres in the first kilometre.

He continued to stretch the margin by maintaining a consistent pace of around 3.34 minutes per kilometre to complete the 42km distance in a 2 hours 30 minutes and 18 seconds to defend his crown and collect the $1000 cheque from race sponsors Garry Nash and Co Real Estate.

Abdi’s time was more than 12 minutes faster than last year, which he said was in part helped by not having to fast because the Islamic holy month of Ramadan was over.

The cool conditions were also perfect for running, unlike last year’s sultry humid weather - a fact appreciated by all of the 800 plus registered runners competing in the 42km marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km distance events throughout the morning.

“I really enjoy running here...it’s a great course and the support from the community, with people coming out and cheering you on, is lovely,” Abdi said.

“My race went pretty well to plan...I wanted to do 75 minutes splits for both 21km laps.

“I started to cramp a bit in the last seven kilometres but managed to get through.”

Abdi said he would definitely return to try and make it a hat trick next year, and the former World Cross Country competitor still has a goal to run the marathon for Australia at the Olympic Games.

But for now he’s focused on the Ballarat Marathon in five weeks time.

So too is Echuca’s Hayley Waterson, who was second home behind Abdi in the marathon and won back to back titles as the first female home in a time of 2 hours, 59 minutes and 13 seconds - ahead of Anna Gourlay (3:33:34) and Lauren Scott (3:38:39) who was second last year.

The 42-year-old said she was stoked with the time, particularly given a nagging calf which saw her pull up sore.

“Hopefully I’ll be right for Ballarat, otherwise the next event will be the Laguna half-marathon in Phuket (Thailand) in June...and I’ll be back here again next year,” she enthused.

Race director Liam Delany said the annual Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run had been another great success, in no short measure to the tremendous support of sponsors, community members and competitors.

He said while overall competitors were down on last year, there had been some tremendous running across all events.

The half marathon, sponsored by RJ Sanderson & Associates, was a prime example.

Matt Miller of Tatura was first home among the 160 competitors, completing the 21km distance in a time of 1:14:36, ahead of Cameron Hall (1:16:17) and Thomas Martin (1:17:03).

The 25-year-old, who placed third in the marathon last year, said the course’s road trails helped him keep on track for 3:30 to 3:37 minute kilometre pace for the first 10kms, then 3:20 to 3:25 for the last half of the race.

Katherine Dowie successfully defended her title, being the first female home in a time of 1:27:34, ahead of Briony Bryant (1:30:32) and Jolie Jolie (1:30:36).

The 10km event, sponsored by Wangaratta Body Fit Training, attracted the largest field of 241 starters and proved to be a family affair, with Shane Grund winning in a time of 31:29 minutes, while his 14-year-old daughter Chloe was the first female home in a time of 36:58 minutes.

Grund, who coaches at Knox Athletics Club, said the event was Chloe’s first 10km race, as she is more use to running 1500m and 3000m at state at national junior championships.

Jesse Featonby was second home in the 10kms in a time of 32:08 minutes, ahead of Max Adison (32:45), while second and third female placegetters were Jade Hazeldine (37:01) and Belinda Dore (38:00).

Ciaran Mawley no doubt made his Wangaratta grandma Mary Lawler proud by winning the 5km event, sponsored by Johnsons MME chartered accountants.

The 24-year-old Kyabram local completed the distance in 16:31 minutes, ahead of Joey Evans (17:03) and Charlie Roney (17:10).

Former Murray Bushrangers footballer Hayley Whitsed made a welcome return to competitive running after a two year lay-off, with the 18-year-old Wodonga product the first female home in a time of 18:23 minutes, ahead of Isla Jennings (18:47) and Rhani Thomson (19:12).

The 2km Primary School Challenge, sponsored by The Athlete’s Foot Wangaratta, attracted 214 young runners from primary schools throughout the region.

The first two runners home were the same this year as last year, but the tables were turned with Joshua Bryant (7:01) winning ahead of Archie Delany (7:16), with Gus Dyson (7:58) in third.

Elsie Cavill (8:21) was the first female runner home for a second successive year, ahead of Lily Dowell (8:42) and Grace Mickelburough (9:09).

• The winning school of the 2km Primary School Challenge, as well as the Community Teams Challenge - sponsored by Wholefoods Wangaratta, will be announced in Friday’s Wangaratta Chronicle, with full results of all race events.