B reserve blockbuster: full-circle moment or premiership joy once more

In a sense, this weekend’s B reserve netball grand final is a match-up between the not-for-a-whiles and the almost-haves. Bright won their maiden B reserve premiership in the competition’s first year in 2010, and will be gunning for their second when they take on consecutive runners-up Bonnie Doon this Saturday at the court at WJ Findlay Reserve. The blue and white enter as undeniable favourites, having rolled through the year undefeated with some absolute guns and stunning team cohesion. Bright coach Brydee Bond said it had been a brilliant year to date, and one more win would cap off a perfect season, but they were aware of the eyes on the team. “We’re very excited, we’re feeling ready, but feeling a lot of pressure because we have gone through the year undefeated,” she said. “There’s a lot weighing on our shoulders, but we’re definitely ready for the job. “I think it’s just at the back of everyone’s mind. “We match up quite well with them [Bonnie Doon], our defensive end is quite strong and we pride ourselves on defensive pressure down the court. “It takes the pressure off the attackers as well and the shooters especially, knowing we have a very strong defensive end and they’ll work their bums off to get it back for us. “Bonnie Doon are very fast, but our shooting end is very strong – the times our goalers have been matched up with their defence, we’ve not struggled with it.” Bonnie Doon head coach Cass McCormack said they were relishing the label of underdog, and looked to make a statement against the undefeated Bright and reclaim flag glory. “We actually prefer it a bit, it gives a bit of ammunition to the girls,” she said. “It’s been a bit of a mix of a season, so we had to chop and change but the girls have come good at the end of the season, we’re all back on board. “We’re going for this one, giving it all, we definitely want to walk away with that cup on Saturday, we missed our chance last two years.” The B reserve decider between Bright and Bonnie Doon gets underway from 12pm.