The North East Bushrangers Basketball Club is calling for nominations for its board of directors and office bearer positions ahead of its upcoming annual general meeting on Saturday, 28 February.

The club, affectionately known as Bushies, is a regional basketball association that operates within the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL) and aims to foster talent among local athletes and support them in realising their aspirations to play in broader state programs and beyond.

Bushies players compete in under 14, 16 and 18 age groups in a mix of boys and girls divisions, representing the region in the VJBL over a 40 week season, giving players the opportunity to compete in the highest level of junior competition in Victoria.

The club also offers a range of programs and clinics for current and future players, and even hosts trips to the USA for dedicated under 18 athletes.

President Matt Nelson said the AGM offers a great opportunity to get involved in supporting regional athletes.

“The Bushies board and broader committee is made up of dedicated volunteers who want to see our regional athletes given the best possible opportunities to develop and compete, and support the club in realising its vision to be the lead regional basketball club in Victoria that provides proven pathways for elite basketballers," he said.

“We welcome new members to join us and invite nominations for both board directors and office bearers.

"We are on the lookout for nominees who demonstrate strong leadership, integrity and a clear commitment to the objectives and governance of the club.”

The board consists of up to seven members, including a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, along with up to three general board members.

Nominees with previous experience in governance, finance, strategy, compliance, community engagement, and sport administration will be highly regarded.

The Bushies AGM will be held online on Saturday, 28 February at 5.30pm.

Nominations can be made up to seven days ahead of the meeting.

Membership applications and nomination enquiries can be made by contacting secretary@nebb.org.au.

For more information go to www.northeastbushrangers.com.au.