As Wangaratta's two Ovens and Murray clubs prepare to get the season under way on Good Friday, the Magpies will be hoping they can put an early dampener on the Rovers' 2026 bid for a ‘three-peat’.

Among those watching the action from the Magpies' clubrooms will be a group of men who went further than that 50 years ago, when they halted a Hawks side on the verge of three-in-a-row by defeating them in the 1976 grand final.

It was the ‘Pies’ first flag in 15 years, and the fact it came at the expense of their next-door neighbours on their own deck made it all the sweeter.

So, as part of opening round derby festivities at the Norm Minns Oval on Friday, the Magpies will honour those '76 premiership heroes (and their victorious thirds from the same year), while also acknowledging the 120th, 90th and 80th anniversaries of the club's 1906, '36 and '46 flags.

For '76 premiership coach Phil Nolan, who completed his first year at the helm by leading the 'Pies to that win, the occasion offers a chance to reminisce.

“I’ve still got pretty strong memories (of ‘76)…it’s the next year I’ve tried to forget,” he quipped, referencing the reversal in the clubs’ fortunes in ’77 which saw the Rovers defeat the 'Pies to commence what would eventually be their '70s three-peat.

Phil said Friday’s reunion was a welcome opportunity to catch up with teammates, and perhaps any former opponents from across Golf Links Lane who made their way into the clubrooms.

“We’ll have a few from the side not there through illness, but most will be there,” he said.

“We don’t get a chance to get together often, but it’s great when we do.”

Phil's opposite number 50 years ago was Neville Hogan, who had previously coached the Rovers to their '71, '72, ’74 and ’75 flags, through an era when the Hawks were nicknamed ‘Hogan’s Heroes’.

His first game as coach was against Wangaratta in a Sunday derby, a prospect he'd been relishing.

"In those days, I regarded games against Wang as dress rehearsals for finals - we did everything we would do in the lead-up to a final, with meetings, training, dinner; it was the same sort of preparation," he said.

In 1983, Neville shifted allegiance and moved across the road to coach the ’Pies for two seasons, just as Phil was coming to the end of his career.

Theirs is one of the friendships formed by footy that will be celebrated this weekend.

“Neville and I have always been good mates,” Phil said.

“Footy was footy, and we did what we did on the field, but we’ve both been closely involved locally, and also had the honour of serving on the O&M board together.

"Those kinds of connections are what it's all about these days."

Neville agreed, saying he'd enjoyed watching a few games last year as the two local sides advanced to the 2025 grand final, alongside two-time Magpies premiership player Des Steele - who was keeping an eye on grandson Charlie Thompson playing for the Hawks.

Phil, who said he bought into the Magpies-Rovers rivalry immediately upon arriving in town in the early '70s, is immersed in the fortunes of the 'Pies, as granddaughters Holly and Minnie Humphry line up in black and white on the netball court.

While Neville believes the Rovers will take some beating in 2026, Phil is happy to back the Magpies.

"Rovers are entitled to start favourites, but the 'Pies will give a bit of cheek; both will have their best sides in on Friday, and it should make for a great game," he said.