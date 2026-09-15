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Captain Clarke shares league’s top honour at Morris Medal night

<p>LEAD FROM THE FRONT: Wangaratta Magpies\\' Jackson Clarke was named joint Morris Medallist for 2026, sharing the honour with Yarrawonga\\'s Cam Wilson. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>LEAD FROM THE FRONT: Wangaratta Magpies\\' Jackson Clarke was named joint Morris Medallist for 2026, sharing the honour with Yarrawonga\\'s Cam Wilson. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

LEAD FROM THE FRONT: Wangaratta Magpies' Jackson Clarke was named joint Morris Medallist for 2026, sharing the honour with Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The 'Pies skipper stormed home late in the count to claim his first Morris Medal
Nathan de Vries
September 15, 2026 • 06:00

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