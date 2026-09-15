Captain Clarke shares league’s top honour at Morris Medal night

The heart and soul leader of the Wangaratta Magpies senior squad claimed the highest honour in the competition on Monday night, with Jackson Clarke named joint winner, alongside Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson, of the 2026 Morris Medal at the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League presentation night. Clarke was not on anyone’s radar after the first six rounds, and polled just six votes to the halfway point of the year. However, his run was just starting – Clarke polled three votes across round 10 and 11, but a three vote game in round 13 and another two votes in round 15 saw Clarke shoot to equal third. Named in the best on ground for his team in 10 of his 18 games, Clarke claimed six votes between rounds 15 and 18 to storm to the top of the leaderboard late in the count, alongside Wilson with 20 votes. The mid-forward hybrid enjoyed a remarkable year, coming up clutch in multiple matches and breaking teams apart with his elite running, aerial ability and goalkicking nous. Clarke said he didn’t expect to be in the conversation for the Morris Medal. “I pretty much came here tonight for a free feed, and here I am with a medal around my neck, it’s pretty huge,” he said. “I always had the plan to come back and play for the ‘Pies, it’s my junior club. “It’s been a really successful three years, and hopefully it continues. “It’s just wherever the team needs me, I’m big on team success. “We’ve got some fantastic players and obviously this year with some really solid recruits coming in, I was happy to take a backseat and just play where I had to, and that was more forward. “As the year progressed I worked back into the engine room, but wherever I can do the most damage and help with team success is the main thing.” Clarke was also named captain of the Team of the Year, starting on the half-forward flank, while Magpies coach Jason Heatley was awarded Coach of the Year. Also in the Team of the Year were Wangaratta Rovers Charlie Thompson (rover), Will Christie (forward pocket), Mitch Hardie (half-forward flank) and Sam Murray (centre). Local footballers and netballers were also honoured across the night. Wangaratta Magpie Max Bihun claimed the Leo Burke Medal for the reserves Best and Fairest with 17 votes, while Cooper Boman from Wangaratta Rovers won the Leo Dean Medal for thirds Best and Fairest. The Magpies capped off the year with both the Cleaver Bunton Cup for the football club championship, and the Roadsafe North East award for overall club championship. On the netball side of the night, Hannah Grady (GD and captain) and Leah Jenvey (INT) from the Magpies were named in the netball Team of the Year, while Magpies Chaye Crimmins and Rover Sam Lyster took out the top honours in B grade and C grade netball, respectively.