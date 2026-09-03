Crimmins hungry for more for her B graders

There is still plenty for Wangaratta Magpies netballers to play for with four teams still in contention, including the B grade, C grade, 17s and 15s playing this weekend, with all bar the C grade in the elimination finals on Sunday at the WJ Findlay Reserve in Wangaratta. B grade co-coach Chaye Crimmins, who shares the duties with A grader Hannah Grady, said it has been an incredibly close competition this season with any of the final four sides capable of taking the silverware. "Four rounds out from finals we were in do-or-die positions and then round 18 we’ve ended up second on the ladder giving us the second chance," Crimmins said. "Having the competition so close meant that it was anyone’s game and you were always needing to bring your best netball as an individual and team." The Magpies lost to equal second-placed Lavington by four goals last week and now face Raiders who also finished equal second on the ladder at the end of the home and away season. "Raiders have great depth on their team but I think for us it will be about playing our netball and not getting caught up in everything happening around us," Crimmins said. "We have been playing some great netball being able to capitalise on turnovers that our defenders produce, and prize our centre passes as well. "I think being able to adapt and change our game on the spot will be crucial." Magpies have a strong list to pick from, a mixture of experience and a host of 17s players who have been tried this season - the only regular player missing being Makeely Gottschling who suffered a broken arm and is out for the rest of the season. "What’s great about this team is the youth and the experience that it has to offer and that whoever is on the court in their positions is playing a pivotal role for us," Crimmins said. "Abbey Moore's been firing the last few weeks, and Emersen Norton in the shooting circle has been paying some fantastic netball as well." Crimmins herself, with more than 200 games, adds an experienced head but it's more than just a fierce competitive streak that keeps her coming back for more. "I have been very lucky and hoping that luck can continue," she said. "The competitiveness of the game always attracts me, but also the people who are in and around our club, and doing something where I can switch of from mum mode for a small fraction of time throughout the week is huge. "Coaching the side this year has been huge, and I have really enjoyed it and been very lucky to have Hannah coaching with me and Miranda Gray in the team manager role stepping up to help when Hannah shoots off to get ready for A grade. "Our team has worked hard, improved, taken on consistent feedback and really gotten around each other, as a coach that all you can really ask for and makes it easy to turn up week in week out."