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Crimmins hungry for more for her B graders

<p>IN-FORM: Abbey Moore has been in a rich vein of form in defence for Magpies B grade. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>IN-FORM: Abbey Moore has been in a rich vein of form in defence for Magpies B grade. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

IN-FORM: Abbey Moore has been in a rich vein of form in defence for Magpies B grade. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Wangaratta Magpies meet Wodonga Raiders in the B grade netball elimination final
Shane Douthie
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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