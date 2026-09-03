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Derby rivalry to continue in C grade

<p>NEXT LEVEL: Lily Cairns is one of the Magpies young guns who has relished playing at senior level. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>NEXT LEVEL: Lily Cairns is one of the Magpies young guns who has relished playing at senior level. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

NEXT LEVEL: Lily Cairns is one of the Magpies young guns who has relished playing at senior level. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Magpies face Rovers in an epic replay of last season's C grade grand final
Shane Douthie
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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