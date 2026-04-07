It certainly was a Good Friday for Greta’s A grade netball squad, who picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion over Moyhu.

The Blues shot out of the gates with an impressive and bountiful goal shooting display, their 19-8 opening stanza setting the foundation for their eventual 39-goal win, 67-28.

The momentum from their blistering opening term carried over into the second quarter, which saw Greta concede only six goals while shooting 20 of their own, with goalers Taylah Reidy (38 goals at 77.55 per cent) and Maddie Hill (29 goals at 74.36 per cent) sinking shots with ease.

Moyhu struggled to find clear use and transition through the midcourt, with the tried and tested Greta structure more than holding steady across the four quarters.

While the Hoppers fought hard all day, Greta’s lead was insurmountable.

Blues co-coach Greg Newbold said it was positive to bank a win after playing well last weekend.

“We played a really good four-quarter performance so it was good, very impressive,” he said.

“We’ve worked pretty hard on what our defence looks like, but we were sort of a makeshift team in a way on the weekend – two of our tallest defenders, Ally [Hussey] and Jessie Ellis were both unavailable or injured, so we had a bit of a makeshift defence which went in there, and some young girls did very well.

“Amanda Coote as our goal keeper, she’s a little bit undersized that way but she played really well, and Kirsty Paul through the midcourt was good.

“A few of the girls who had a taste of it last year have progressed again this year which is good - it means there’s some pressure on positions and people have to perform well as a team.”

Elsewhere, the unbeaten start to the season continued for Whorouly, knocking off local rivals Bright by 32 goals on Easter Saturday at Pioneer Park.

After going down against Bright this time last year, the Lions were keen to make amends, racing out to a 36-7 lead after just 15 minutes of play.

From there, it was just about maintaining the pressure and managing the game, and while Bright fought tooth and nail to get back into the game, it was too far gone.

Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said the team delivered the fast start she was after.

“Our focus against Bright was getting off to a confident start with composed play right from the outset,” she said.

“Having Abbey Forrest back this week helped us get back to our preferred game style and her partnership with Katie Ivone in the goal circle really gave us a platform for a strong first half.

“The heat definitely played a factor in the game and the rolling subs were vital in keeping fresh legs on the court.

“Bringing in players like Jess Allen and JM [Jane-Maree] Fitzpatrick has added a wealth of experience and court craft.

“It keeps our defensive end fresh and exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing that unit continue to evolve.”

In other games, King Valley kickstarted their 2026 season with a narrow 41-34 win over North Wangaratta.

There was rarely a sizeable margin on the scoreboard as the two evenly matched squads gave it everything they had on the court at Whitfield.

While the home side held a six-goal lead at the major break, the Hawks swooped back into contention, cutting the margin in half by three quarter time, but ultimately the Roos had enough in the tank to run out winners.

Bonnie Doon was pushed in their Good Friday clash with Benalla, but were able to bank the points by 20 goals, 62-42.