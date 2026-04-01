Eldorado CFA brigade’s all-women’s state championship team made history in Stawell over the weekend, claiming the inaugural women’s grand aggregate title.

More than 100 CFA urban and rural brigades left their mark on Stawell over two weekends at the 2026 CFA/VFBV State Firefighter Championships, with the rural senior and junior competitions taking place last weekend, 28 and 29 March.

The big winners from the local Wangaratta brigades were the members of the all-women’s Eldorado team who claimed comprehensive bragging rights in the woman’s aggregate.

It was the first time at the CFA state championships there was a women’s grand aggregate, with eight other brigades competing.

The Eldorado women’s team even came second in one of the division three events, competing against the men’s teams.

In other results, the division one senior Eldorado team would take home second in the grand aggregate from Leopold, 56 points to 42.

The entire Eldorado brigade also took out the Alan King AFSM Memorial Conduct Trophy in recognition of their outstanding conduct throughout the championships.

Acting president of the CFA District 23 rural state championships committee, Peter Brick said the brigade was very pleased with their performances over the weekend.

“It was a couple of really good days of competition; I think our girls are still partying,” he said.

Despite falling short in the placing in the senior competitions, the Springhurst 11–13-year-old and 11-15-year-old junior brigade teams took home a podium finish each in one of their six events.

The Gapsted brigade took home the Stan Ross Conduct Trophy win in the juniors while brigade member Thomas Griffith came third in the sprint junior firefighter sprints for the 11-15-year-old boys.

Mr Brick said the Eldorado brigade would turn their focus on increasing junior participation in hopes of registering a team for the state championships back at Stawell next year.

It was the first time since 2006 that Stawell has hosted the event.

The market display area also drew strong interest, with the latest next generation pumper proving a popular attraction.

The annual Torchlight Procession lit up the town (on 28 March), with more than 40 brigades lining Stawell’s historic main street with LED torches.

Acting CFA Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic said the Championships remain one of the organisation’s most important traditions.

“The state championships are always a great opportunity for our volunteers to get together. Especially this year after the extremely tough fire season we’ve had so far,” he said.

“It’s been great to speak with our members from all over the state across both weekends and I am in awe of their commitment to their communities and to CFA.”