Round one of the Ovens and King netball season is set to be a blockbuster, allowing fans and supporters to sink their teeth into the action from the first whistle.

While King Valley will have to wait an extra week to get stuck the season, copping the bye straight up, they’ll be out at Whitfield for an extra training session from 10am, followed by a season launch and jumper/dress presentation.

Club memberships and apparel will also be available on the day.

In terms of the footy and netball, there are still five cracking fixtures for sports fans to enjoy on Saturday, 28 March.

After a busy offseason with plenty of player movements in football and netball, the Demons will be looking to prove they’re still strong, while the young guns Moyhu will try and claim and early scalp.

Milawa hosts the Hoppers to start their seasons, with the action on the field and court set to draw a crowd.

It’s the start of a new dawn for Benalla All Blacks and new football coach Wally Armstrong, as the Panthers attempt to recapture some of the magic which saw them climb the mountain four years ago.

The ragtag outfit are at home to Goorambat, a suitable first test for new coach and gun Bats midfielder Jamie Dunne and his crew.

After a season marred with five drawn results, Goorambat's A grade squad will be looking to take the points outright on the freshly renovated netball courts at Friendlies Oval.

Armed with some new recruits, Tarrawingee will look to make strides on the football field when they take on Bonnie Doon at the Kennel.

A grade premiers Bonnie Doon have copped a toughie first up, with the Bulldogs one of the most consistently performing squads in the O&K.

Whorouly is at home to Greta, with an explosive match of football set for punters to enjoy.

The last time these two teams meet was in the preliminary final last year, which saw the Blues hammer the Lions by 83 points, but history may not repeat itself, thanks to Greta’s player movements in the offseason and the Lions’ hunger to get even.

On the court, A grade runners up Whorouly will be eager to get their season off to a promising start, but the Blues have some returning class to bring to bear.

Action starts from 9.10am for netball and 12pm for football, with the senior football set for a 2pm kick-off and A grade netball from 2.30pm.

The round culminates at the North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve with the Hawks hosting Bright under lights.

While the reserves (4pm) and seniors (6pm) don’t kick off until the afternoon, there will be football action all day long, with junior league teams Centrals and Bright playing three games in the middle of the park.

The under 12s will start from 10.55am, the under 14s are from 12.20pm, while the under 17s will kick off from 2.10pm.

The netballers will also have a later start time, beginning from 1.10pm with the under 15s, culminating with the A grade clash between North Wangaratta and Bright from 6.30pm.