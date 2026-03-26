All the hard work done by players, coaches, volunteers and administrators in the Ovens and King Football Netball League in the offseason has been leading to this – welcome to round one of season 2026.

The O&K commences their latest season this weekend, and league operations manager Daniel Saville is eager to see the season get underway.

“It’s been a busy offseason,” he said.

“I’m back on board again this year as league manager, so it’s been good to consolidate some of the processes and ideas behind the scenes.

“I know clubs have been working really hard to get themselves sorted for the football and netball season.

“I’m looking forward to the season as a whole.”

The race for finals will look a little different in 2026, with the league moving back to a top five finals system as opposed to the top six which had been in place since 2014.

It will operate identically to the current set-up used in the O&M, with the top team earning a week off and top three teams with a double chance.

Saville said the move had been made to make finals more prestigious in the 11-team competition.

“It doesn’t change the number of games, and hopefully in that first week it gives us some really exciting match-ups on qualifying final and elimination final day, rather than two elimination finals,” he said.

“It’s something a little bit different, but I think it’ll be a pretty seamless transition - it’s been in the works for a while.

“In previous years, a third-placed side could have an off day and lose to the sixth team and go out straight away which almost happened last year.

“I think it gives teams at the top more of a reward for finishing higher up the ladder.

“There was no difference in finishing first and second, so it’s a bit more of an incentive for teams.”

The league will also be more accessible to the public than ever before, with at least one match of football and netball broadcast every round by sports broadcasting company All In Sports.

“We’re looking to do one senior football and one A grade netball a week for the home and away season, and extensive finals coverage for all senior football and netball games, and full grand final coverage is back on again this year,” Saville said.

“We’ll try to cover each team as equally as possible in the opening half of the season, then we’ll have some key match-ups heading into the finals series.

“That should be really exciting, giving the fans and supporters a chance to connect with their local teams and clubs, and if they can’t get to a game for whatever reason they’ll be able to watch a few games from the comfort of their home.”

The 2026 season commences this weekend – be sure to get out and about and support your local club.