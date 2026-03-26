Murray Bushrangers will play their first Wangaratta games of the 2026 season on Saturday, at the Norm Minns Oval.

The Bushrangers boys commenced their season last Sunday, going down to Gippsland Power in both the under 16 and under 18 games.

Among the best players in the under 18 clash were Wangaratta Magpies' Blake Newton and Jackson Hewitt, and Wangaratta Rovers' Jaxon Coleman, with Wangaratta Magpies' Archie Symons and Lenny Sims, and Wangaratta Rovers' Marlon Togolo Hill named in the under 16s' best.

This week they take on Bendigo Pioneers at the Showgrounds, with the under 16s in action from 10am, followed by the under 18s at 12.10pm, and a practice match for the under 18 girls to follow.