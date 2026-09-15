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Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

FLYING HIGH: The North Wangaratta reserves premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

A four-goal to nothing fourth quarter claimed the reserves premiership for North Wangaratta
Bailey Zimmermann
September 15, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 05:56

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 11 September, 2026

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