Sometimes, sport is just cruel.

Wangaratta City’s senior men’s side will be rueing their errors after conceding two goals late in the game to end up losing to Boomers on Sunday.

After Jack Whiley found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, the Devils were in complete control, but Boomers goals in the 86th and 88th minutes ruined their day, going down 1-2.

Coach Vitaly Leschen understandably felt the loss hard.

“It was a hard one to take, it hurt the most out of all our results so far," he said.

“If the game ends 1-0, we are talking about how hard the boys fought for each other and how we were on top of the game and looking in control, which was true until their first goal.

“Unfortunately, football is not like that.

“What matters is the scoreline at end of game, which says we lost and the table reads we have one point out of nine.

“We have a couple weeks to prepare and work on things.

“The quality in the group is there but we need to turn it into results - I know we have the quality to turn this around and once we get one win, I am sure more will follow.

“We will do everything in our power to make that win Melrose in two weeks.”

The Devils enter the Easter break winless, with only a draw to their name.

While the men suffered a harrowing loss, Wangaratta City’s women’s side is going from strength to strength, recording a 3-1 win over Boomers in their clash.

Initially there were warning signs, with Boomers’ Rose Kamberova slotting the first within the first 10 minutes.

While the Lady Devils were unsuccessful in equalising in the first half, it was not for a lack of shots, but none were able to break through the defensive structure until Joh McLaughlin got on the end of one in the 53rd minute.

Victoria Broady gave Wangaratta the lead just five minutes later, before Sammy Scott buried Boomers in the 62nd.

Coach Kristy Mellor said a change of plans at the half allowed the lady Devils to break through.

“It was a hard-fought match,” she said.

“Their goalkeeper was very experienced, she also plays div one.

“We had the majority of the possession and were crossing the ball well from the wing, but she was just reading everything.

“We decided to change our tactics at half-time - we were initially playing with two strikers to capitalise our strength in attack, so we dropped to a more traditional three in the midfield and concentrated on passing the ball around to split the defence.

“This worked well with three of our strikers and midfielders scoring in the second half.”

AWFA will take this weekend off for the Easter bye, with matches to resume on Sunday, 12 April.