Moyhu may have played on Good Friday, but they picked up the Easter chocolates early with a tremendous 29-point win over Greta.

The Hoppers secured their first points of 2026 with a comprehensive 19.11 (125) to 23.8 (86) over the Blues, their first win over Greta in nine years.

It was an electrifying start for Moyhu, who manufactured a six goal to two opening term to soar ahead early.

At the first change, it was the green and gold ahead by 26 points.

The Blues came back hard through the second quarter, trimming the margin back to 20 points at the half, but it wasn’t until the third quarter where the game opened up.

A total of eight goals were kicked in the premiership quarter, with Moyhu’s classy and blossoming midfield doing the job against their far more experienced quarries.

As time ticked down in the fourth, the Hoppers were able to further extend the margin and claim one hell of a scalp early in the season.

Moyhu coach Darren Bell said it was a perfect reply to their opening round defeat.

“We were a little bit disappointed with ourselves against Milawa, we thought we let ourselves down around clearance work and a few other things we worked on during the week,” he said.

“To the boys’ credit they came out and kicked nine goals to three, we were 40 points up at one stage late in the second quarter.

“We set to the tone that’s how we want to play, and of course Greta are going to have their moments coming back at you.

“To try and control momentum swings was a challenge but I think we got it back on our terms in the third quarter.

“That’s the great challenge of it all, there’s always momentum swings, it’s something we’re trying to work through, work on how we’re going to counteract it and get it back again.

“We went through some strategies, a couple worked and a couple didn’t, so it’s good to take forward.”

A total of 12 Hoppers found their way onto the scoreboard, a great mix and positive sign of depth, while Greta’s Harry Moran bagged eight.

The Hoppers were boosted by a group of players up from the VAFA, some of which Bell said would become more than one-off appearances.

“I’ve been talking to these boys, Noah [Harding] I’ve been talking to for three or four years, he was not quite enjoying his footy in Melbourne and he’s got mates at Moyhu so he rang me up a week ago and let me know,’ Bell said.

“He’s committed for the season which is nice, he fitted in nice and smoothly in the back line.

“Connor [Goodison] and Matty Muller and Luke Adams came up this weekend to play with some mates, and I think they’re going to get back every second or third week and make a commitment, which is good.

“A few of these boys have got 30, 40 senior games under their belt now, it’s just starting to show. [Josh] Coonan, [Harrison] Bell, [George] Hearn, [Liam] Semmens – they’re starting to find their feet in senior footy.”

The result means Greta, who made the 2025 grand final, start the 2026 season with a 0-2 record.

In other matches around the league, King Valley saluted over North Wangaratta to bank the four points, 18.8 (86) to 10.10 (70).

The Roos were buoyed by former Hawthorn player Denver Grainger-Barras, who pulled on the blue and white and booted four goals while setting up a handful of other scoring chances.

King Valley locked down defensively early, forcing the Hawks to play catch-up for most of the match.

While Aaron Cheong and Taylor O’Brien were impressive, as was Hawks’ coach Corey Smith (five goals), King Valley were able to hold on and take the win by 16 points.

Bright proved they’re still ones to beat after successfully defending their home ground from the red-hot Lions with a punishing final term.

There was barely more than a kick in it all game, with the three-quarter time margin just five points the way of the Lions.

Both sides were fatiguing late into the piece, but the stage was set for a massive term.

Ultimately, Bright’s midfield were just far too clean and precise, able to run the ball out of stoppage time and again, while Joe Crawley up forward finished with five goals in a best on ground effort.

Sam Dalbosco and Tyler Thomason were also impactful across the ground, while Joe Gray was phenomenal in the ruck.

For the Lions, defenders Max Scott and Nic Carney were impressive in the air, with Zac Bladon’s hard contest work kept Whorouly in the fight for long stretches of the game.

Over at Bonnie Doon, it was an absolute mauling, with the Bombers hammering the hapless Benalla All Blacks by 145 points on Good Friday.

The Panthers kicked all of their goals in the first term but still trailed all game, with the Bombers home comfortably 24.21 (165) to 3.2 (20).