A new inclusive sporting opportunity is set to launch in Wangaratta this weekend, with the arrival of the town’s first-ever Swish table, an adapted form of table tennis designed for people who are blind or have low vision.

The official Swish table launch will take place on Sunday, 29 March, from 10:30am to 12pm at the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association on Evans Street, with the community invited to watch demonstrations, have a go, and learn more about the sport.

Swish, also known as vision-impaired table tennis, is played on a specially adapted table with a solid central wall instead of a traditional net.

Players use a ball filled with bottle caps that makes a sound, allowing it to be tracked by hearing rather than sight.

Wangaratta-based Blind Sports and Recreation Victoria assistant program coordinator Tegan Allen said the design of the table made the game highly accessible and inclusive.

“The Swish table has been adapted to support accessible and inclusive play for people with vision loss,” she said.

“The ball is an audible ball — it’s got bottle caps inside it — and the aim of the game is to get the ball off the end of your opponent’s table.

“Because the ‘net’ is actually a wall, it really equalises the play.

"Someone with partial sight can play against someone with little or no sight and be on almost even terms.”

Tegan said Swish was a great entry point into sport for people with varying abilities, including those with limited mobility.

“It’s fun, it’s not as physically demanding as sports like tennis or golf, and it’s a great way to meet other people, build confidence and feel a sense of belonging,” she said.

“This is the first Swish table in Wangaratta, and we’re really excited to bring it to the community.”

The table itself is the result of a significant community collaboration, led by the Wangaratta Woodworkers with support from local businesses.

Wangaratta Woodworkers president Bevan Tremellen said the project began when the group was approached about helping to build a Swish table.

“With the help of Cabinets by Webb, who supplied and cut all the timber for free, and our members donating their time, we were able to build the table, paint it, and get it competition-ready,” he said.

“It’s really been a community effort.

"We were happy to pay for the timber ourselves, but Cabinets by Webb stepped up and provided it at no cost, which was wonderful.”

Bevan said supporting community projects was a core part of the woodworkers’ mission.

“If we can help another group, that’s what we aim to do,” he said.

“We’ve done similar projects for kindergartens and the hospital, and we’re hopeful we might be able to build another Swish table in the future.”

The project was also supported by Victorian State Government funding, while the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association has provided a permanent home for the table.

Tegan said the association’s support had been invaluable.

“A big thank you to the Table Tennis Association for giving the Swish table a home and providing a space where people can come and enjoy it,” she said.

The launch event is free and open to everyone.

Those unable to attend on the day can contact Tegan to arrange a time to try Swish.

To RSVP or find out more, contact Tegan Allen on 0478 626 393 or email tegan@blindsports.org.au.