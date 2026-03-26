Last week, 13 players from Wangaratta Keenagers Table Tennis travelled to Albury to participate in their annual Albury/Wodonga Keenagers tournament.

Some 65 players from across Victoria made the trip to participate in the event.

After gradings, local team played in division two and three.

The Wangaratta teams were very successful in division three, with two teams winning through to face off against each other in the division three grand final.

After a fun but competitive match, the eventual winners were Rod Gerrett and Gary Coad, outlasting runners up Claus Kazenwadle and Daryl Smith.